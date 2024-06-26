Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 30,734 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,538 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,993,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,259 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16,058.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,857.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after buying an additional 1,297,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. 1,443,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,100,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

