Frontier Communications Parent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,351 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 201% compared to the average daily volume of 2,109 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 229.27 and a beta of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

