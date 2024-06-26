FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Up 0.3%

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.00. 12,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 458.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

