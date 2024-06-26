FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $973.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

