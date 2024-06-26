FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $75,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $101.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

