Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $15.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

FULC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $138,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULC stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.