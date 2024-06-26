Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $15.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.
FULC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
FULC stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $13.70.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
