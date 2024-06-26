Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 28,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,861,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,824,222.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,474.15.

TTSH opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $307.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tile Shop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 17.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

