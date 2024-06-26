Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 110,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 506,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $168,694.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $168,694.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $407,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at $356,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,360 shares of company stock valued at $517,226. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Funko by 4.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Funko by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Funko by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

