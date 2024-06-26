Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Up 10%

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,125 ($14.27) and last traded at GBX 1,103 ($13.99). 551,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 424,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,003 ($12.72).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Future to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 1,310 ($16.62) in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,037 ($13.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 900.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 761.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

