FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Decreased by William Blair

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $936.47 million, a PE ratio of 595.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

