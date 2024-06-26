G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

GTHX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.20 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

