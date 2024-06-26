GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KB opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.