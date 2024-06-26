GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,876 Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TDCX were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 868,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 357,278 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 68,839 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TDCX by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDCX opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. TDCX Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies worldwide. The company offers digital customer experience solutions, such as after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, including travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education industries; and omnichannel CX solutions comprising end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices.

