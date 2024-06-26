GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.