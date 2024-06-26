GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $162,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

