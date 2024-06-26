GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.9 %

TRU stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,671 shares of company stock worth $1,307,413. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

