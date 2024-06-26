GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

