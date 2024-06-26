GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,503 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,102 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Barclays by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 462,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Barclays by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210,982 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Barclays by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

