GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,984 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 118.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 31,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Stock Performance

Orange stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Orange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

