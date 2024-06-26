GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 904 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $49,910,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRVN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

DRVN opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $27.65.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $572.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.31 million. Analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

