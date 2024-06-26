GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 4,964 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 45.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.78 million, a PE ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 2.11.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

