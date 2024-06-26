Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1,029.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,951 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 158,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on O. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.