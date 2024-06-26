Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $339,594,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,971 shares of company stock valued at $61,217,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

REGN stock opened at $1,071.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $974.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $947.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,081.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,008.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

