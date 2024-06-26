Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 24 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,385,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,694,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $246,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,571.67 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,597.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,463.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

