Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

LIN stock opened at $441.17 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.15 and a 200-day moving average of $433.57.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

About Linde



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.



