Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,718 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CubeSmart by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 113,571 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.