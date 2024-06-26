Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GE opened at $159.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

