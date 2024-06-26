Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

