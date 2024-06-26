Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Get Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.