Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,386 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $92,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $393.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.