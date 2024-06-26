Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 8,345 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $388,781,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $449.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $439.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.39. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

