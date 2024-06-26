GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 7th Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. GATX comprises approximately 3.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.17% of GATX worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $129.89. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,725. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

