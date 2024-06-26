GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

GeneDx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WGS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $711.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.21. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,908.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,048.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $74,908.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,048.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and have sold 21,305 shares worth $462,821. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the first quarter worth $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

