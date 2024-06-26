GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $28.25. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. GeneDx shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 30,667 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at $64,184,294.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $74,908.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,048.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and sold 21,305 shares valued at $462,821. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

