General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.24.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $295.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $209.25 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 83.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 139,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.