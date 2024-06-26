General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02, RTT News reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.480-4.570 EPS.

General Mills Stock Down 1.2 %

GIS stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $82.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.