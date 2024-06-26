General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.480-4.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $82.59.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.