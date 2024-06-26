Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $41.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE:GIL opened at $37.83 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

