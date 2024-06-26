Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 881,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

