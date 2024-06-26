Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.30.

ULTA opened at $388.19 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

