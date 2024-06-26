Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,023,000 after acquiring an additional 93,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MAA opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

