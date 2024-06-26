Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,845,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,025,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,842,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

