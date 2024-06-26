Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $184.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

