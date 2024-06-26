Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,070 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOT opened at $231.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.63. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

