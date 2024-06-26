Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 890 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $495,387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,397,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $174.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

