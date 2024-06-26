Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.
NYSE V opened at $273.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.41.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
