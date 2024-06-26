Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

