Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TKR opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

