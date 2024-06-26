Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 58,294 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

