Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after buying an additional 1,093,311 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after buying an additional 697,993 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

